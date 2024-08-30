New 144,000-square-metre terminal opens at Sweden's Gothenburg Port
A brand new 144,000-square-metre port terminal was inaugurated at the Port of Gothenburg in Sweden on Thursday, August 29. The investment, amounting to approximately €60 million (US$66 million), has been under construction for the past six years and was made to meet the increased transportation needs of Swedish industry.
Named Arendal 2, the terminal is also part of the Port of Gothenburg's strategy to concentrate its terminal operations in the outer port area, further from the city centre, and with direct connections to the port’s road and rail infrastructure as well as the local growing industrial cluster.
Parts of the new spaces will be used by Stena Line when the shipping company begins relocating its local operations from its current locations in the central parts of the city to the outer port area. The project has included preparations regarding filling, channeling, and water purification for a future ferry terminal.
In the construction of Arendal 2, 180,000 cubic metres of contaminated materials from dredging in the Göta River have been encapsulated. These materials have been contained, stabilised, and solidified to form the foundation of the terminal area, which has then been asphalted.
Already, large parts of Arendal 2 have begun to be used by terminal operator Gothenburg Roro Terminal, which previously had its operations divided between two different adjacent areas. With Arendal 2, the terminal operator has access a larger contiguous terminal area with more accessible hinterland to berths 712 and 713.