New 144,000-square-metre terminal opens at Sweden's Gothenburg Port

Named Arendal 2, the terminal is also part of the Port of Gothenburg's strategy to concentrate its terminal operations in the outer port area, further from the city centre, and with direct connections to the port’s road and rail infrastructure as well as the local growing industrial cluster.

Parts of the new spaces will be used by Stena Line when the shipping company begins relocating its local operations from its current locations in the central parts of the city to the outer port area. The project has included preparations regarding filling, channeling, and water purification for a future ferry terminal.