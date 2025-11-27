MSC subsidiary secures concession to operate inland container terminal in Bangladesh

The PICT near the capital Dhaka is located on the Buriganga River, and close to the high-speed Dhaka–Mawa–Bhanga Expressway. MEDLOG said the terminal will help build trade resilience and efficiency by shifting the country’s cargo movement from congested roads to low-emission inland waterways.

Under the new concession, MEDLOG will oversee operations, supply, and automation at PICT. The company will also expand the existing terminal facilities to support growing trade volumes to offer an annual handling capacity of 160,000 TEUs.

In addition, to strengthen multi-modal connectivity, MEDLOG will charter inland barges from PICT to connect Pangaon with other river terminals and seaports throughout the country.