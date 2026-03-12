MSC secures 45‑year Lagos port concession with Nigerdock

MSC has signed a 45-year concession agreement with Nigerian maritime company Nigerdock to develop, operate and maintain a new container terminal at Snake Island Port in Lagos, the Switzerland-based company said.

The dedicated MSC terminal would be part of the company's announced $1 billion investment in infrastructure and logistics in Nigeria.

Global shipping companies are pushing to secure long-term footholds in emerging markets as supply chains are reconfigured worldwide. Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, is grappling with chronic congestion at Lagos' ports.