MSC Group and Nigerdock sign 45-year concession for Lagos port terminal

MSC Group and Nigerdock have signed a 45-year concession agreement to develop a container terminal within Snake Island Port in Lagos. The project is part of a broader investment in Nigerian infrastructure and logistics totaling more than $1 billion, according to the company.

An engineering, procurement, and construction contract was also finalised with ITB Nigeria and DEME Group for the development.

The terminal is expected to feature a 910-metre quay equipped with ship-to-shore cranes and mobile harbour cranes to serve deep-sea vessels and barges, MSC stated.