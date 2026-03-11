Ports & Terminals

MSC Group and Nigerdock sign 45-year concession for Lagos port terminal

Snake Island Port, Lagos, Nigeria
Snake Island Port, Lagos, NigeriaAaoe / Wikipedia
Published on

MSC Group and Nigerdock have signed a 45-year concession agreement to develop a container terminal within Snake Island Port in Lagos. The project is part of a broader investment in Nigerian infrastructure and logistics totaling more than $1 billion, according to the company.

An engineering, procurement, and construction contract was also finalised with ITB Nigeria and DEME Group for the development.

The terminal is expected to feature a 910-metre quay equipped with ship-to-shore cranes and mobile harbour cranes to serve deep-sea vessels and barges, MSC stated.

Also Read
Nigeria's Snake Island Port to be expanded under new concession deal

Design specifications include an initial dredging depth of -16.5 metres chart datum to align with the existing navigation channel. The facility will encompass a 30-hectare yard designed for hybrid rubber-tired gantries, with provisions for future expansion.

MSC noted that the terminal design remains scalable to allow for a final depth of -18 metres chart datum to accommodate larger vessels.

Diego Aponte, President of MSC Group, commented, "The new terminal will open up opportunities, enhance efficiency, and elevate Snake Island Port as a major global shipping center."

Europe
Belgium
Africa
Italy
MSC
Switzerland
Nigeria
MSC Group
DEME
Lagos
Nigerdock
Snake Island Port

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com