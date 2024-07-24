MSC breaks ground on new multimodal terminal near Paris

MSC, via its logistics arm MEDLOG, has broken ground on a new multimodal platform in the Paris region. The MEDLOG Inland Terminal Paris-Bruyères project is part of a wider renovation project underway at the Port 2000 site in Le Havre and will provide rail and barge connections for the region’s importers and exporters.

The TN MSC Port 2000 project is a major investment programme by MSC’s port investment group, TIL, that will strengthen Le Havre’s role as a Northwest Europe gateway. The project has a target of five million TEUs handled annually by 2027. HAROPA Port awarded the site to TiL in 2022 after a competitive bidding process.