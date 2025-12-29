MOL secures long-term financing for LBC Tank Terminals share acquisition

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has entered into a loan agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and a syndicate of lenders, with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
MOL has now signed a long-term loan agreement to secure finance for the acquisition of LBC Tank Terminals Group Holding Netherlands, which was completed in June 2025.
The total loan amount is JPY135 billion (US$860 million) while the syndicated loan amount, wherein the syndicate wil jointly provide financing under a single loan agreement with uniform terms, is JPY115 billion (US$740 million).
The acquisition of LBC will enable the MOL Group to strengthen its chemical logistics service by incorporating tank storage business into its portfolio, alongside maritime transportation.
MOL said this business expansion will allow the group to respond quickly to the diverse needs of customers, as well as to grow as a pillar of its stable revenue businesses, since tank terminals are considered to be a low market volatility business.