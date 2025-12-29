MOL secures long-term financing for LBC Tank Terminals share acquisition

The total loan amount is JPY135 billion (US$860 million) while the syndicated loan amount, wherein the syndicate wil jointly provide financing under a single loan agreement with uniform terms, is JPY115 billion (US$740 million).

The acquisition of LBC will enable the MOL Group to strengthen its chemical logistics service by incorporating tank storage business into its portfolio, alongside maritime transportation.

MOL said this business expansion will allow the group to respond quickly to the diverse needs of customers, as well as to grow as a pillar of its stable revenue businesses, since tank terminals are considered to be a low market volatility business.