MOL joint venture to establish Ro-Ro terminal in Singapore

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and PSA Singapore announced the formation of a joint venture to establish a Ro-Ro terminal in Singapore. The terminal is currently subject to regulatory approval and is expected to commence operations in the first half of the year.

MOL stated the location provides multiple regional connections and services for vehicles transiting from their source to the market. It added that the partnership is intended to enhance terminal service reliability and operational efficiency for its Ro-Ro service and to secure long-term terminal capacity to support growing automobile transport demand.