Harbour deepening completed at Alabama's Port of Mobile

The Alabama Port Authority (APA) has confirmed the completion of the Mobile Harbor modernisation project, marking the achievement of a 50-foot (15-metre) channel depth that officially makes the Port of Mobile the deepest container terminal in the Gulf of America.
The APA said that since the 50-foot depth was achieved earlier this month, the Port of Mobile has seen all coal vessels take advantage of the additional depth.
APM Terminals Mobile, which routinely handles 9,000TEU to 10,000TEU vessels, anticipates calls from ships carrying 12,000 to 16,000 TEUs, with the option to handle even larger vessels as needed.
"The project’s enhancements allow for two-way vessel traffic and create nearly three miles (4.8 kilometres) of passing lane, improving safety, reducing transit times, allowing for more cargo, and delivering faster turnarounds for our customers," said Doug Otto, APA Interim Director and CEO.
"These capabilities strengthen the port’s competitive position and make a compelling business case for shippers choosing Alabama as their gateway for global trade."
The US$366 million Mobile Harbor modernization project represents a state–federal partnership between the APA and the US Army Corps of Engineers. The effort deepened and widened the Mobile Ship Channel to improve navigational efficiency and accommodate larger vessels.