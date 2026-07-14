Middle East conflict drives Singapore marine fuel sales higher in H1 2026

Sales of marine fuel in Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub for ships, rose in the first half of 2026 from the same period last year, official data showed on Tuesday, though biofuel sales weakened.

Demand for vessel refuelling largely stayed robust in Singapore following the US-Iran war, with some ships diverting over from the Middle East when the conflict first broke out, market sources said.

Bunker sales totalled 28.24 million tonnes in January to June this year, up 4.7 per cent from 26.98 million tonnes in the first half of 2025, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.