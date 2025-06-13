May imports drop nine per cent at busiest US seaport on China tariffs

Imports to the busiest US seaport at Los Angeles dropped nine per cent year-on-year in May, offering insight into how many shipments were canceled or put on hold after President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 145 per cent on goods from China.

China is the top US supplier of sea-borne goods, and Los Angeles is the number one port for those imports. Domestic businesses ranging from retailer Walmart to automaker Ford rely on the toys, furniture and auto parts that land on its docks.