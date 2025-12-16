Ports & Terminals

Marsa Maroc buys 45 per cent of Spain's Boluda Terminals for €80m

One of Boluda Maritime Terminals’ cranes in the Canary Islands
One of Boluda Maritime Terminals’ cranes in the Canary IslandsBoluda Corporacion Maritima
Published on

Morocco’s leading port operator, Marsa Maroc, said on Tuesday it signed a deal to acquire a 45 per cent stake in Spain’s Boluda Maritime Terminals (BMT), a branch of Spain’s Boluda Corporacion Maritima for €80 million ($94.01 million).

The deal, approved by Marsa Maroc’s board, is subject to regulatory clearance, the company said in a statement. Boluda noted in a separate statement that, "it will continue to lead business management."

Boluda Maritime Terminals handled more than one million containers in 2024 through its nine terminals across mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.

The acquisition would enable Marsa Maroc International Logistics (MMIL), the group’s international expansion, to strengthen its positioning on the Spain-Morocco corridor, it added.

Marsa Maroc operates 25 terminals across 11 ports and earlier this year announced plans to expand into West and East Africa, including two terminals at Cotonou port in Benin and an oil and gas terminal at Damerjoud port in Djibouti.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Europe
MENA
Africa
Spain
Morocco
Boluda Corporacion Maritima
Djibouti
Benin
Port of Cotonou
acquisitions
Marsa Maroc
business news

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com