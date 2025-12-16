Marsa Maroc buys 45 per cent of Spain's Boluda Terminals for €80m

Morocco’s leading port operator, Marsa Maroc, said on Tuesday it signed a deal to acquire a 45 per cent stake in Spain’s Boluda Maritime Terminals (BMT), a branch of Spain’s Boluda Corporacion Maritima for €80 million ($94.01 million).

The deal, approved by Marsa Maroc’s board, is subject to regulatory clearance, the company said in a statement. Boluda noted in a separate statement that, "it will continue to lead business management."