Marsa Maroc and CMA CGM finalise Morocco terminal operation deal

Marsa Maroc and CMA Terminals, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, have finalised a partnership agreement for the operation of the West Container Terminal at the Port of Nador West Med in Morocco.
Following a framework agreement signed in October 2024, this deal marks CMA Terminals' entry into the share capital of the company holding the terminal concession.
Subject to the approval of competent authorities, a joint venture will be established, with Marsa Maroc holding 51 per cent of the share capital and voting rights, and CMA Terminals holding the remaining 49 per cent. This joint venture will be responsible for the management and development of the terminal.
Scheduled to become progressively operational from 2027, the terminal will feature 900 linear metres of quay with an 18-metre draft, and 37.5 hectares of yard area within a total surface of 60 hectares.
It will ultimately be equipped with eight ship-to-shore cranes and have an annual handling capacity of up to 1.8 million TEU.
CMA said the project intends to position the port, located near the Strait of Gibraltar, as a major transshipment hub in the Mediterranean, enhancing Morocco’s logistical attractiveness and integration into global shipping lanes.