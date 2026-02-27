March oil exports from Russia’s western ports could drop sharply

Oil exports and transit flows from Russia’s western ports may fall by around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March from current month to about 1.8 million bpd, according to Reuters calculations and two industry sources.

Russia is set to continue reducing oil loadings at Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk ports in March as Western sanctions are curbing Asian demand for Urals and complicating access to tanker capacity, while ice conditions worsen and shipping routes lengthen.

The February loading plan already envisaged a nine per cent decline in volumes from January, to about two million bpd from 2.2 million bpd.

Actual loadings at the western ports in January averaged around 2.1 million bpd, while shipments in the first two 10-day periods of February ran slightly below two million bpd, according to the sources and Reuters calculations.