Malaysia's Tanco appoints CCCC unit as EPC partner for $750m seaport

Malaysia-based Tanco Holdings announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tanco Builders (TBSB), has entered into a heads of agreement (HOA) with CCCC Dredging Southeast Asia (CDSA) regarding the proposed “smart AI container port” in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.
The HOA outlines CDSA's potential role as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the sea port component of the project.
The maximum contract value for the works, which involves preparing approximately 180 acres (73 hectares) of submerged land for port operations, is capped at MYR3.53 billion ($750 million).
Tanco said the expected construction period for the sea port component is within three and a half years.
CDSA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCCC Dredging Group, a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).
Under the HOA, CDSA is required to submit detailed plans for the reclamation and construction works within six months for mutual consultation and agreement. The final detailed contract sum and terms remain subject to confirmation between the parties.