Malaysia's Tanco appoints CCCC unit as EPC partner for $750m seaport

Malaysia-based Tanco Holdings announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tanco Builders (TBSB), has entered into a heads of agreement (HOA) with CCCC Dredging Southeast Asia (CDSA) regarding the proposed “smart AI container port” in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.

The HOA outlines CDSA's potential role as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the sea port component of the project.