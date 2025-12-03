Malaysia's Maharani Energy Gateway opens new freeport in Johor

Maharani Freeport, Malaysia's first duty-exempted energy freeport designed to be an energy and maritime services hub, was officially launched on Saturday, November 29, by Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.
Developed by Maharani Energy Gateway (MEG), the deepwater freeport is a fully private-sector initiative supported by both the Malaysian Federal Government and the Johor State Government.
The freeport, which is already operational, is located within the Muar Port limits along the Strait of Malacca.
MEG expects that, in the long term, Maharani Freeport will attract MYR144 billion (US$34.9 billion) in investment value from global entities.
The Maharani Freeport masterplan spans 1,300 hectares of reclaimed land across three man-made islands and comprises four major components: Maharani Energy Hub; Maharani Deep Seaport; Maharani Freeport Industrial Park; and Maharani Freeport Financial Hub.
MEG said the freeport will be a one-stop hub in the Strait of Malacca, from oil trading, storage and blending to deep-seaport capabilities, bunkering and ship maintenance. Its 24-metre natural depth will enable the berthing of very large crude carriers and other large vessels.
Other planned facilities include petrochemical complexes, renewable energy production, STS operations, floating storage units, shipbuilding and repair yards, and digital platforms powered by AI and blockchain.