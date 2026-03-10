Malaysia tightens port operations to counter Middle East trade delays

Malaysia will take several measures to protect port operations following shipping disruptions stemming from the war in the Middle East, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Tuesday.

The measures include clearing empty containers from port areas, and working to establish mechanisms to address issues arising from higher fuel costs, Loke said in a statement on social media.

Loke met port management, shipping companies, and maritime authorities to plan measures to mitigate impacts from the conflict and blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.