Los Angeles port chief says China exports look "dismal" on volume slump

Exports from the Port of Los Angeles, the busiest US gateway for ocean trade, fell eight per cent in January to the lowest monthly output in nearly three years, Executive Director Gene Seroka said on Tuesday.

"Exports to China look dismal," Seroka said after the Port of Los Angeles handled 104,297 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of loaded export containers in January.

Soybean shipments from the Port of Los Angeles to China dropped 80 per cent last year, Seroka said, adding that the trade did not improve in November or December, following discussions between representatives of the two nations on the sidelines at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

"There's not much that the United States is exporting to China these days," said trade expert Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute of Economics, who added that outgoing US shipments of everything from beef and corn to crude oil and coal also fell in 2025.