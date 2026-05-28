Lithuania's Klaipeda Port secures €55m financing for infrastructure upgrades

Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) has awarded a €55.5 million (US$64.3 million) uncommitted credit facility to the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority to support an infrastructure investment programme at the Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania.
NIB said the financing will support upgrades aimed at strengthening maritime safety, increasing capacity, improving environmental performance, and enhancing security and operational resilience.
The programme will include improvements to navigational infrastructure and port access, new passenger and cruise facilities, modernisation of port authority assets, and the deployment of low-emission solutions such as onshore power supply for vessels and a hydrogen production and refuelling hub.
Investments will also cover upgrades to radar systems and cyber resilience.
NIB said the investment programme will enable safer and more efficient maritime traffic, accommodate larger vessels, and increase cargo handling capacity. The company added that the programme will also support the diversification of port activities, including offshore wind logistics and "green" energy operations, while creating jobs and improving trade connectivity.
The total cost of the investment programme is approximately €111 million (US$129 million). Since 2002, NIB has concluded five loan agreements with Klaipėda State Seaport Authority totalling €92 million (US$110 million) to support port infrastructure development.