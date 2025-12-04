Kazakhstan's oil output slumps as exports curbed by damaged terminal

Kazakhstan's oil and gas condensate production declined by six per cent in the first two days of December, an industry source said on Thursday, following a Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) Black Sea loading facility.

The CPC pipeline, which carries over 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports and handles more than one per cent of global supply, suspended operations on Saturday after a mooring at the terminal, located near Russia's Novorossiysk port, was damaged.

It later resumed supplies using one single point mooring (SPM) instead of the two it usually deploys. A third unit, now under maintenance which started before the strikes, is acting as a backup.