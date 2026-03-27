Kazakhstan says no impact on its oil exports from Ust-Luga attack

Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Friday that the attack on Russia's Ust-Luga Baltic port, a major export terminal, had not affected Kazakhstan's oil exports, adding that flows were operating normally.
The ministry said it continued to monitor the situation.
The Ust-Luga complex's three processing units, each with capacity of three million tonnes per year, refine stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel oil and gasoil.
Kazakhstan ships part of its crude exports through Russian ports on the Baltic Sea, including Ust-Luga, which was hit in a Ukrainian drone attack on March 25. The attack forced both Ust-Luga and nearby Primorsk port to suspend crude and oil-product loadings.
Kazakhstan uses Russian Baltic ports as alternative routes when its main hub for oil exports, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), is disrupted.
CPC, which transports oil from western Kazakhstan via the Black Sea terminal near Novorossiysk, accounts for about 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports.
On November 29, drones attacked CPC's exporting equipment on the Russian Black Sea coast, resulting in a fall in oil exports via the pipeline. That prompted Kazakhstan to divert 300,000 tonnes of crude in December to Germany, China, Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga, as well as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline.
(Reporting by Marina Bobrova Writing by Anna Peverieri Editing by Gleb Bryanski and David Goodman)