Kazakhstan says no impact on its oil exports from Ust-Luga attack

Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Friday that the attack on Russia's Ust-Luga Baltic port, a major export terminal, had not affected Kazakhstan's oil exports, adding that flows were operating normally.

The ministry said it continued to monitor the situation.

The Ust-Luga complex's three processing units, each with capacity of three million tonnes per year, refine stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel oil and gasoil.

Kazakhstan ships part of its crude exports through Russian ports on the Baltic Sea, including Ust-Luga, which was hit in a Ukrainian drone attack on March 25. The attack forced both Ust-Luga and nearby Primorsk port to suspend crude and oil-product loadings.