Jordan says no decision made to evacuate Aqaba airport or seaport

Jordanian authorities have not issued any decision on Sunday to evacuate the airport or seaport in Aqaba, the government's spokesperson told Reuters, after the US embassy in Amman said they had been evacuated due to a credible threat.

"No potential threats have been recorded by the relevant Jordanian authorities in the past few hours," government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani told Reuters in a written statement. "The airport and port are operating normally."

The US embassy had said the airport and seaport were evacuated due to a "specific and credible threat", without providing further details.