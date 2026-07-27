Japan approves infrastructure upgrades across 73 ports

Japan's cabinet recently approved a programme covering infrastructure upgrades at 73 ports throughout the country.

Around JPY76.24 billion (US$470 million) in financing will be allotted for the development of new quays and other infrastructure, the acquisition and development of land for terminal space, the acquisition of new cargo handling equipment, and the construction of new transit sheds.

The funds will be raised through the issuance of bonds while the actual works are to be carried out by local port authorities. Repayment will be via port-generated revenue such as facility charges and sales of land.