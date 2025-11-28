Infrastructure projects at France’s Port of Sete inaugurated

The Occitanie Region has officially inaugurated three major infrastructure projects at the Port of Sète-Frontignan. The investments include the commissioning of a dredger, a new rail terminal, and shore-side electricity connections for vessels.

The newly christened dredger, Hydromer, is a 70-metre vessel with a hopper capacity of 1,500 cubic metres. Representing an investment of €30 million, the vessel features electric propulsion and is scheduled to run on locally produced “green hydrogen” by September 2026.

From January 1, 2026, the vessel will be managed by the newly established regional public establishment, Dragage Occitanie.