Industrial action disrupts operations at Rotterdam and Antwerp ports

Lashers in Europe’s largest sea port, Rotterdam, began a 48-hour strike on Wednesday afternoon to demand higher wages, while Flemish harbour pilots protesting pension reforms at the neighbouring Belgian port also disrupted marine traffic.

Labour union FNV said all employees of International Lashing Services and Matrans Marine Services — the two lashing companies active in the Dutch port — stopped work at 15:15 (13:15 GMT) and would continue their strike until the same time on Friday.