Indonesia's Pertamina reissues gasoline tenders

Indonesia's Pertamina reissued two spot tenders last week to buy up to 150,000 barrels of 92-octane grade gasoline for mid-November delivery, two trade sources said on Monday.
Pertamina did not award earlier tenders which closed on November 3-4. It reissued them last week and they closed on November 7. The refiner was seeking gasoline for delivery between November 14 and 20.
The tenders indicated Pertamina is likely seeking the cargoes on behalf of private players, one of the sources said, adding that there have been several extensions in the last two months because the company is likely not receiving "offers that match their expectations".
Pertamina's trading unit Pertamina Patra Niaga did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters seeking comment.
"Pertamina's lower year-on-year imports across January-September should continue to drive spot demand from Indonesia for the remainder of the year, as well as into first-quarter 2026 as the Ramadan season approaches," consultancy FGE said in a client note.
The company imported about three million barrels per day of gasoline between January and October this year, roughly 770,000 bpd less than in the same period last year, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler.
