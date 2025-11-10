Indonesia's Pertamina reissues gasoline tenders

Indonesia's Pertamina reissued two spot tenders last week to buy up to 150,000 barrels of 92-octane grade gasoline for mid-November delivery, two trade sources said on Monday.

Pertamina did not award earlier tenders which closed on November 3-4. It reissued them last week and they closed on November 7. The refiner was seeking gasoline for delivery between November 14 and 20.