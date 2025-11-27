Indonesia's Batu Ampar North Pier to consolidate operation under single entity

Batu Ampar Container Terminal, a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), and Interport Mandiri Utama, in cooperation with Batam Terminal Petikemas, will officially assume the single port operator role for the North Pier of Batu Ampar Port in Batam, Indonesia, starting Monday, December 1, carrying all corresponding rights and obligations as port operators.
ICTSI said the integrated operational structure will improve service standards, strengthen operational efficiency, and enhance Batu Ampar’s competitiveness as a regional logistics hub.
The North Pier features modern facilities for high-volume cargo handling.
The pier has an annual capacity of 900,000 TEUs and features a 1,032-metre berth. It is equipped with five quay cranes, 12 rubber-tyred gantry cranes, and 10 electric terminal trucks, with the truck fleet expected to increase to 25 units in the near future.
ICTSI expects the implementation of the single port operator model will improve operational efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround times, and enhance overall service reliability at Batu Ampar Port.