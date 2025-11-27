Indonesia's Batu Ampar North Pier to consolidate operation under single entity

Batu Ampar Container Terminal, a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), and Interport Mandiri Utama, in cooperation with Batam Terminal Petikemas, will officially assume the single port operator role for the North Pier of Batu Ampar Port in Batam, Indonesia, starting Monday, December 1, carrying all corresponding rights and obligations as port operators.

ICTSI said the integrated operational structure will improve service standards, strengthen operational efficiency, and enhance Batu Ampar’s competitiveness as a regional logistics hub.