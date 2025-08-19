Indonesia plans quick-to-build oil refineries for US crude, doubts persist

Indonesia plans to build a network of small modular refineries to process US and domestic oil, aiming to reduce gasoline imports, but analysts warn the switch in strategy from large-scale refining facilities could prove uneconomical.

The prefabricated refinery units, which can be constructed faster and more cheaply than traditional plants, will help Asia's largest importer of gasoline meet domestic demand and its commitment to increase US imports.

Indonesia's focus on small refineries runs counter to the global trend of ever-larger crude processing facilities that maximise economies of scale, analysts say.

Reuters reported last month that Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara planned to sign an $8 billion contract with US engineering firm KBR for 17 modular refineries, citing sources and an official economic ministry presentation.