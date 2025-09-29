India's Nayara finds new export markets after sanctions reshape its oil trade

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy is exporting oil products through sanctioned tankers and tapping new markets this month as it revives overseas sales in the aftermath of crippling sanctions, LSEG and Kpler shipping data shows.

The privately-owned company halted exports for about two weeks after it was sanctioned by the European Union on July 18 for dealing in Russian oil. Nayara's exports of clean products - gasoline, gasoil and jet fuel - fell to around 80,000 barrels per day in August and September - down from about 138,000 bpd in January-July, Kpler data showed.