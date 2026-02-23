India's Concor and Vizhinjam International Seaport eye joint development of logistics facility

Container Corporation of India (Concor) and Vizhinjam International Seaport signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore the development of a container freight station.

The proposed facility is scheduled to be established in the state of Kerala, positioned within the immediate vicinity of the seaport.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, which is an undertaking of the Government of Kerala, will provide the land for the project on terms that have been mutually agreed upon.

The two entities confirmed they intend to work together on the construction of the station to improve cargo handling efficiencies at the deep-water transshipment hub.