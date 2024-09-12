India's Adani Ports unveils plan for berth upgrade works at Deendayal

APSEZ has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal (DPACCCTL), that will carry out operations at the berth.

In July 2024, APSEZ had received the letter of intent (LOI) for the development, operation, and maintenance of the berth for a 30-year concession period. APSEZ will develop the berth under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo.