India's Adani Ports unveils plan for berth upgrade works at Deendayal
Indian port developer and operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has entered into a concession agreement with the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) to develop Berth No 13 at Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat state.
APSEZ has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal (DPACCCTL), that will carry out operations at the berth.
In July 2024, APSEZ had received the letter of intent (LOI) for the development, operation, and maintenance of the berth for a 30-year concession period. APSEZ will develop the berth under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo.
Deendayal's Berth No 13 is 300 metres long and offers a capacity of 5.7 million tonnes annually. It is scheduled to be commissioned in FY2027.
“Berth No 13 will diversify our presence at Deendayal Port," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ. "We will now handle multipurpose clean cargo at the port, in addition to dry bulk cargo that we already handle. The berth will further consolidate our position on the western coast and enhance our ability to service customers in Gujarat and north India."