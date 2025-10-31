India to proceed with operations at Iran's Chabahar Port following US sanctions waiver

The Indian Government has secured a temporary exemption from US sanctions that would allow India to proceed with operations at Chabahar Port on Iran's southwestern coast.
India will be allowed to operate the port thanks to an exemption granted by Washington for six months, according to Randhir Jaiswal, a Spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
The Indian Government had earlier been awarded the long-term bilateral contract for the development and operation of Chabahar Port for 10 years.
The port has access to India's west coast via the Gulf of Oman. It also forms a link in the International North-South Transport Corridor.
Sarbananda Sonowal, Indian Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said that India's operation of Chabahar Port will be a key factor in providing humanitarian aid in addition to serving as an alternate trade route to India for Iran, Afghanistan, Eurasia, and Central Asian Republics.
India already had prior development works completed at the port. These include the construction of new berths and terminals in 2016 following the easing of US sanctions on Tehran.