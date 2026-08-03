ICTSI's H1 recurring net income up by 25 per cent

International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) has reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2026.

ICTSI posted revenue from port operations of US$1.92 billion, an increase of 27 per cent from the US$1.51 billion reported for the same period in 2025. The group's gross operating profit in H1 2026 totalled US$1.23 billion, 24 per cent higher than the US$990.54 million generated in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to equity holders reached US$589.98 million, an increase of 22 per cent from the US$483.84 million earned in the same period last year driven primarily by higher operating income.