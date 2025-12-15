ICTSI to expand Rio de Janeiro Port via $175m investment

Silvio Costa Filho, Brazilian Minister of Ports and Airports, has announced a new private investment of BRL948 million (US$175 million) in works to expand and modernise the operations of International Container Terminal Services' (ICTSI) Rio Brasil Terminal at the Port of Rio de Janeiro.
The project, which will be executed between 2025 and 2029, will increase the public terminal's operational capacity by 70.5 per cent, from the current 440,000 TEUs per year to 750,000 TEUs per year, consolidating Rio de Janeiro as a reference logistics hub for the Southeast and Midwest regions of Brazil.
The total investment of BRL948 million will comprise approximately BRL414.4 million (US$76.48 million) in infrastructure works and BRL533.5 million (US$98.46 million) in the acquisition of modern equipment.
The actions will include the unification and expansion of storage yards, rearrangement of buildings to optimise internal flows, acquisition of new equipment for container handling, modernisation of utility systems and electrical infrastructure, as well as investments in technology and automation, with increased efficiency of customer services.
The project will include the implementation of advanced access control, monitoring and cargo management systems, as well as the adequacy of the infrastructure to meet recent regulatory requirements, especially the rules of the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service.
The expansion of the Rio Brasil Terminal will allow the terminal to continuously operate large vessels on the full berth, including new Panamax and post-Panamax vessels, up to 366 metres long and with a capacity of more than 13,000 TEUs.
ICTSI said this adaptation is essential to keep up with the global trend of increasing the size of vessels that call the east coast of South America.