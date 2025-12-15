ICTSI to expand Rio de Janeiro Port via $175m investment

Silvio Costa Filho, Brazilian Minister of Ports and Airports, has announced a new private investment of BRL948 million (US$175 million) in works to expand and modernise the operations of International Container Terminal Services' (ICTSI) Rio Brasil Terminal at the Port of Rio de Janeiro.

The project, which will be executed between 2025 and 2029, will increase the public terminal's operational capacity by 70.5 per cent, from the current 440,000 TEUs per year to 750,000 TEUs per year, consolidating Rio de Janeiro as a reference logistics hub for the Southeast and Midwest regions of Brazil.