ICTSI successfully appeals exclusion from terminal concession tender in Costa Rica

The Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic of Costa Rica (CGR) has admitted an appeal filed by International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), a company irregularly excluded from the tender process for the Puerto Caldera port terminal in Costa Rica, in order to conduct a thorough review of a series of what ICTSI said are possible irregularities in the award process.

“The appeals filed are hereby admitted for processing, and a hearing is granted for the non-extendable period of five business days counted from the day following notification of this order, to the administration and the awarded party so that they may submit in writing whatever they deem appropriate regarding the allegations raised by the appellant company in its appeal filings, and likewise provide or offer the evidence they consider relevant,” the oversight body stated.