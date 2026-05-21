ICTSI secures $300m financing for terminal expansion in Philippines

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will lend US$300 million to International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) to support the latter's expansion and upgrade of three container terminals in the Philippines.

The senior unsecured corporate loan will support technology-enabled infrastructure upgrades at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), the South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT) currently under development in Batangas province, and the Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT) in Misamis Oriental province.

ICTSI expects that together, the investments will increase annual container throughput capacity, improve berth productivity and contribute to the Philippines’ economic growth.