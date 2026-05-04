ICTSI Q1 2026 recurring net income up 29 per cent

International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) has posted its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

During the period, ICTSI's throughput increased 18 per cent to 4.08 million TEUs, revenues grew 29 per cent to US$961.11 million, gross operating profit improved 26 per cent to US$617.87 million, and diluted earnings per share rose 23 per cent to US$0.143, compared to Q1 2025.

Net income attributable to equity holders reached US$293.57 million, 23 per cent more than the US$239.54 million earned in the same period last year, primarily due to higher operating income.