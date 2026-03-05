ICTSI posts 23 per cent higher net income in 2025

ICTSI handled consolidated volume of 14,501,189 TEUs in 2025, 11 per cent higher than the 13,066,949 TEUs handled in 2024. The volume growth was due to improvement in trade activities across all regions, particularly the recovery in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Excluding the impact of new and discontinued operations, the group's consolidated volume would still have been up 10 per cent.

Gross revenues from port operations in 2025 grew 18 per cent to US$3.23 billion from US$2.74 billion reported in 2024 mainly due to volume growth with a more favourable container mix, tariff adjustments, and higher revenues from ancillary services at certain terminals marginally reduced by the unfavourable foreign exchange translation impact mainly from the depreciation of Mexican peso-, Brazilian real- and Australian dollar-based revenues.

Excluding the impact of new and discontinued operations, the group's consolidated gross revenues would still have increased 18 per cent.