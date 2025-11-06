ICTSI posts 19 per cent jump in January-September net income in 2025

International Container Terminal Services' (ICTSI) net income for the first nine months of 2025 peaked at US$751.56 million, an increase of 19 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Throughput increased 11 per cent to 10.69 million TEUs while revenues grew 16 per cent to US$2.34 billion and gross operating profit improved by 17 per cent to US$1.54 billion.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 21 per cent to US$0.365.