ICTSI head speaks out on delays impeding South Africa port privatisation deal

ICTSI Chairman and CEO Enrique K. Razon Jr spoke out against what he claims is Maersk's underhanded tactics in blocking a deal wherein ICTSI would operate the Port of Durban for a period of 25 years.

Maersk, via subsidiary APM Terminals, had brought the matter to a South African court and challenged Transnet's decision to award the contract to ICTSI, claiming that ICTSI failed to satisfy a key requirement regarding solvency evaluation. The court subsequently decided that Transnet's awarding of the contract was "potentially flawed" and therefore "unfair" to the other bidders.