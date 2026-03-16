ICTSI advances pier upgrades at Manila's NorthPort Terminal

NorthPort, the main domestic cargo terminal at the Philippines' Port of Manila, has completed structural works on the second and third 42.5-metre segments of its pier 14.

The works were completed ahead of schedule, reinforcing the Terminal One wharf and advancing efforts to enhance the terminal’s structural integrity and seismic resilience.

As of February, wharf strengthening works have moved to the fourth and final 52.5-metre segment of pier 14.