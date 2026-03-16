ICTSI advances pier upgrades at Manila's NorthPort Terminal

NorthPort, the main domestic cargo terminal at the Philippines' Port of Manila, has completed structural works on the second and third 42.5-metre segments of its pier 14.
The works were completed ahead of schedule, reinforcing the Terminal One wharf and advancing efforts to enhance the terminal’s structural integrity and seismic resilience.
As of February, wharf strengthening works have moved to the fourth and final 52.5-metre segment of pier 14.
Current activities include resurfacing the remaining deck area, repairing above-deck damage to prevent structural deterioration, and upgrading the existing fender system from 700mm to 1,000mm cell fenders to support safer vessel berthing.
NorthPort operator International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) said these activities are being carried out in parallel to minimise disruptions to ongoing operations.
NorthPort will undertake additional structural works and complete the remaining phases of the terminal upgrade program in 2027. According to ICTSI, the program was designed to ensure NorthPort remains capable of supporting long-term domestic trade growth while maintaining safe and reliable operations.