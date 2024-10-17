Hong Kong to establish maritime and port development board

Mr Lee said additional funding will be provided to enhance the HKMPDB's research capabilities, strengthen promotional work in Mainland China and overseas, and enhance manpower training, thus encouraging more Mainland Chinese and overseas maritime service enterprises to establish a presence in Hong Kong.

The HKSAR government will advance the development of Hong Kong into a green maritime centre, while at the same time exploring the introduction of tax concessions and facilitate international commodity exchanges to set up accredited warehouses in Hong Kong, so as to establish a commodity trading ecosystem, especially for the storage and delivery of non-ferrous metal products, added Mr Lee.