Hong Kong to establish maritime and port development board
The existing Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board will be reconstituted into a new organisation labelled the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board (HKMPDB), Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee confirmed during a Policy Address on Wednesday, October 16.
Mr Lee said additional funding will be provided to enhance the HKMPDB's research capabilities, strengthen promotional work in Mainland China and overseas, and enhance manpower training, thus encouraging more Mainland Chinese and overseas maritime service enterprises to establish a presence in Hong Kong.
The HKSAR government will advance the development of Hong Kong into a green maritime centre, while at the same time exploring the introduction of tax concessions and facilitate international commodity exchanges to set up accredited warehouses in Hong Kong, so as to establish a commodity trading ecosystem, especially for the storage and delivery of non-ferrous metal products, added Mr Lee.
The establishment of the HKMPDB will help enhance Hong Kong's status as an international shipping centre. The board will be composed mainly of members from the shipping industry and will have a stable dedicated research and promotion team to promote the sustainable development of Hong Kong's maritime industry.
In addition, the HKSAR government will accelerate the construction of a green shipping centre by promoting the greening of registered ships, building a green bunkering centre, and providing supporting measures for green bunkering.