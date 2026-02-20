HHLA FY2025 overall profit affected by tax issues amid 10 per cent revenue growth

According to preliminary, unaudited figures, German port operator and logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA) increased its group revenue by 9.9 per cent to €1.756 billion (US$2.06 billion) in the 2025 financial year (previous year: €1.598 billion/US$1.88 billion).
The group's operating profit rose by 19.5 per cent to €161 million (US$189 million) (previous year: €134 million/US$158 million). Heavily burdened by tax-related one-off effects, group profit after tax and minority interests amounted to €10 million (US$12 million) (previous year: €33 million/US$39 million), of which €1 million (US$1.2 million) was attributable to the port logistics subgroup.
Against this background, the HHLA executive board will propose to the annual general meeting that no dividend be distributed for the class A share for the 2025 financial year.
Group container throughput at the seaports increased by 5.4 per cent to 6.295 million TEUs (previous year: 5.97 million TEUs). Transport volume in the intermodal segment increased by 10.9 per cent to 1.982 million TEUs (previous year: 1.787 million TEUs).
In the listed port logistics subgroup, revenue increased by 10.1 per cent to €1.719 billion (US$2.02 billion) (previous year: €1.562 billion/US$1.84 billion). Operating result profit rose year-on-year by 22.8 per cent to €145 million (US$170 million) (previous year: €118 million/US$139 million).
Overall, operating business development in 2025 was characterised by positive volume growth in handling and transport.
Despite a slowdown in the second half of the year due to increasing global economic uncertainties and ongoing supply chain disruptions, as well as extensive modernisation measures to automate the Hamburg Port facilities while operations continued, the business developed in an overall stable manner.
By contrast, profit after tax and minority interests was heavily impacted by tax-related one-off effects – primarily impairments of deferred tax assets – and amounted to €1 million (previous year: €23 million/US$27 million). This corresponds to earnings per class A share of €0.02 (US$0.024) (previous year: €0.32/US$0.38).
While revenue in the real estate subgroup remained at the previous year’s level at €46 million (US$54 million), operating profit declined by 4.4 per cent to €15 million (US$18 million) (previous year: €16 million/US$19 million). This was attributable to high one-off expenses for non-operating services in the third quarter, which could not be fully offset by the effects of increased rental income and reduced maintenance costs.
Profit after tax and minority interests accordingly amounted to €9 million (US$11 million) (previous year: €10 million/US$12 million). This corresponds to earnings per class S share of €3.20 (US$3.80 million) (previous year: €3.52/US$4.14).