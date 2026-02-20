HHLA FY2025 overall profit affected by tax issues amid 10 per cent revenue growth

According to preliminary, unaudited figures, German port operator and logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA) increased its group revenue by 9.9 per cent to €1.756 billion (US$2.06 billion) in the 2025 financial year (previous year: €1.598 billion/US$1.88 billion).

The group's operating profit rose by 19.5 per cent to €161 million (US$189 million) (previous year: €134 million/US$158 million). Heavily burdened by tax-related one-off effects, group profit after tax and minority interests amounted to €10 million (US$12 million) (previous year: €33 million/US$39 million), of which €1 million (US$1.2 million) was attributable to the port logistics subgroup.

Against this background, the HHLA executive board will propose to the annual general meeting that no dividend be distributed for the class A share for the 2025 financial year.