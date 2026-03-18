Hateco-APM Terminals partnership tapped to operate container facility in Da Nang, Vietnam

A consortium formed by APM Terminals and Vietnamese companies the Hateco Group and Hateco Seaport has been selected as the investor of a new container terminal in the city of Da Nang in central Vietnam.
Development of the Lien Chieu container terminal project has a cost of VND45.27 trillion (US$1.7 billion) and is expected to take approximately 10 years. The operating period will meanwhile cover 50 years beginning from the date of the allocation of the land or maritime area.
The facility will also include eight container berths, a turning basin, and an access channel.
The area will cover approximately 172.6 hectares while the container berths will have 2,750 metres of total quay length, which will enable the berthing of 18,000TEU ships.
The completed terminal will have a projected annual throughput capacity of 5.7 million TEUs.
Hateco and APM Terminals also currently operate the Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (pictured) at Lach Huyen Port in Haiphong. This and the Da Nang terminal project are part of the MOU between the companies regarding expansion of their strategic partnership in port and logistics investment and operations in Haiphong and in new strategic locations in Vietnam.