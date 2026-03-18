Hateco-APM Terminals partnership tapped to operate container facility in Da Nang, Vietnam

A consortium formed by APM Terminals and Vietnamese companies the Hateco Group and Hateco Seaport has been selected as the investor of a new container terminal in the city of Da Nang in central Vietnam.

Development of the Lien Chieu container terminal project has a cost of VND45.27 trillion (US$1.7 billion) and is expected to take approximately 10 years. The operating period will meanwhile cover 50 years beginning from the date of the allocation of the land or maritime area.

The facility will also include eight container berths, a turning basin, and an access channel.