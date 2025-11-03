Haskoning, McConnell Dowell complete $70m port upgrade works in Tonga

The Queen Sālote International Wharf is Tonga's principal gateway for 95 per cent of all imported goods, and has withstood decades of degradation with limited maintenance.

Working closely with the Government of Tonga, the ADB, and local stakeholders, Haskoning developed a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to protect the port. The project has not only rebuilt but also extended key sections of the Queen Sālote International Wharf, with the new design allowing for larger vessels, increased cargo throughput, and enhanced safety.

The wharf upgrade has more than doubled the port’s operational efficiency, allowing vessels up to 220 metres in length and increasing capacity to 45,000 TEUs annually.