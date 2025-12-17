Ports & Terminals

Has China upped demand to controlling stake in Panama ports deal?

Panama Ports Company
Panama Ports CompanyPanama Ports Company
Published on

China has upped its demands and is now pushing for state-owned ship operator Cosco to get a controlling stake in a $22.8 billion ports deal involving two contentious ports near the Panama Canal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

BlackRock and Italian Gianluigi Aponte's family-run shipping firm MSC, which earlier secured a deal for the ports, had been open to offering Cosco an equal stake, the report said, adding however that talks have now hit an impasse after the fresh demands.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

Asia
China
Latin America
MSC
Panama
COSCO
BlackRock

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com