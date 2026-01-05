Hapag-Lloyd unit to invest in greenfield Brazil terminal project

Hapag-Lloyd subsidiary Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) has signed an agreement with Imetame Group to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Imetame Logística Porto (ILP).
The joint venture will develop and operate the Hanseatic Global Terminals Aracruz, a new greenfield container terminal on the east coast of Brazil.
Located in Aracruz, Espírito Santo, the facility is expected to commence operations by mid-2028. The terminal will feature 750 metres of quay length and an annual capacity of approximately 1.2 million TEU.
With a water depth of 17 metres, the terminal is designed to accommodate large container ships.
The project is intended to serve as a transshipment hub and gateway, addressing capacity constraints in a region with growing trade demands, according to the proponents.
Hanseatic Global Terminals CEO Dheeraj Bhatia stated that the investment strengthens the company's portfolio in Latin America, a key strategic market.
He added that the Aracruz location offers proximity to consumer markets and global shipping routes, providing an alternative access point for several cargo-originating states.
HGT said the transaction is part of a strategy to expand its portfolio to more than 30 terminals by 2030.
Completion of the deal remains subject to approval by antitrust authorities and other regulatory conditions. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.