Hapag-Lloyd unit to invest in greenfield Brazil terminal project

Located in Aracruz, Espírito Santo, the facility is expected to commence operations by mid-2028. The terminal will feature 750 metres of quay length and an annual capacity of approximately 1.2 million TEU.

With a water depth of 17 metres, the terminal is designed to accommodate large container ships.

The project is intended to serve as a transshipment hub and gateway, addressing capacity constraints in a region with growing trade demands, according to the proponents.