Hanseatic Global Terminals plans to acquire 20 per cent stake in Eurogate Hamburg

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), Hapag-Lloyd's terminals and infrastructure division, has entered into a term agreement outlining the key conditions for the intended acquisition of a 20 per cent stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH).

In addition, it is planned to increase the stake in the TC3 container terminal at the Moroccan port of Tangier from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

HGT said the transaction remains subject to the negotiation and finalisation of binding agreements.