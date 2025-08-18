Hammerfest LNG shuts due to overheating of transformer
Norway's Hammerfest LNG terminal shut its production of liquefied natural gas during the weekend due an overheating electrical transformer, a spokesperson for operator Equinor said on Monday.
The facility, also known as Melko Eya LNG, accounts for roughly five per cent of all Norwegian gas exports.
The outage at Europe's largest LNG export facility began on Saturday afternoon local time and is expected to end at 21:00 GMT on Monday, according to a regulatory statement posted by Equinor on the Gassco gas system website.
The plant, which on August 4 ended a 15-week maintenance outage, has the capacity to deliver around 6.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year, enough to supply around 6.5 million European homes per day.
The plant at Melkoeya island receives gas from the Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea, some 143 kilometres (89 miles) offshore. Its owners are Equinor, Petoro, TotalEnergies, Vaar Energi and Harbour Energy.
