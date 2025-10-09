Growing disruption in Port of Rotterdam as lashers continue strike

Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, faced a growing ship backlog on Thursday as lashers - who secure a vessel's cargo - continued their strike for higher wages, a port spokesperson said.

She added that the usual queue of six to seven ships had doubled to 13. While the increase was still mainly due to Storm Amy last weekend, the lashers' strike was having an impact that would increase if it continues until 15:15 (13:15 GMT) on Friday, as initially announced, she added.