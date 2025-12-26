Groundbreaking ceremony held for Bayonne-New York ferry terminal

The City of Bayonne, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and New York Waterway held a groundbreaking ceremony on December 17, 2025, for the future Bayonne-New York ferry terminal.
The facility will be located on the southern side of the former Military Ocean Terminal at 51 Port Terminal Boulevard.
During the event, Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole stated that the terminal would provide a direct transportation link between Bayonne and New York.
Mayor Jimmy Davis noted that the service is intended to support the economic development of the region and meet increasing demand from local commuters.
New York Waterway will partner with the city to operate the service.
To facilitate the project, the City of Bayonne is acquiring 2.3 acres (0.9 hectares) of land from the Port Authority for $4.4 million.
Of this area, 1.6 acres (0.6 hectares) are designated for the terminal and a parking facility, while 0.7 acres (0.3 hectares) will be used to extend the local waterfront walkway.
Additional land for the facility is being provided by Lincoln Equities, a private property owner, which is donating one acre (0.4 hectares) to the project.
The terminal is situated approximately one mile (1.6 kilometres) east of the main residential area of Bayonne.